SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after buying an additional 979,716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 4,732.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 794,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 777,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $40,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

