SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186,220 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $214.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

