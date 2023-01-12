Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,141,310 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.0% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 484,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.