SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,698 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Warner Music Group to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

