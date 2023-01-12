SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,599 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

