TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 392.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,187 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 58,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in TotalEnergies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.