Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,580 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

