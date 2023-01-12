Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

