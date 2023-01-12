Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 8,143 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

