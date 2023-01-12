Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 776 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,158.89.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $182.08 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.41.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

