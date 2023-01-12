The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1,278.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

