Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,524 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $160.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $220.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.85.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
