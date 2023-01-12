Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.68 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $572,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 981,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

