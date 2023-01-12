Conning Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

