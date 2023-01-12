Conning Inc. Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE OKE opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

