Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $138,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $222.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.21. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

