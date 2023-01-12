Welch & Forbes LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

