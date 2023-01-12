Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

