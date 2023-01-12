Savant Capital LLC Has $689,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of GWW opened at $582.28 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $580.46 and a 200-day moving average of $543.38.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

