Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

