State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 807 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $57,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

TSCO opened at $221.60 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.