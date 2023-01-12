Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,659,000 after acquiring an additional 232,626 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.66. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $204.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

