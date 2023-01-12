State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,471,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $93,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

