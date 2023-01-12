Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 364 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.66. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $204.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

