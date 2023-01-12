The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $7,075,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $329.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $394.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

