Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.