New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 195 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $302.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

