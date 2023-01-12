Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 152,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

