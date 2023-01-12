Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 140,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

