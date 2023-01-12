Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 239 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FDX stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $260.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

