Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,057 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

