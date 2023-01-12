Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 995 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after acquiring an additional 438,239 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $199.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.17 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

