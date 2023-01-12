Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,454 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

