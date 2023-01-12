Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 223 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $2,229,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in CF Industries by 347.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 60,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

