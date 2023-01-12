Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

