Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,700 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 215,818 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

