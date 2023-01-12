Czech National Bank Purchases New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $129.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

