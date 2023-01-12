Conning Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

