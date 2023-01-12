Czech National Bank Buys Shares of 34,714 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140 over the last ninety days.

A stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

