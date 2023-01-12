Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

NYSE:DFS opened at $107.04 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

