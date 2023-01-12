Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

