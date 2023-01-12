Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 312 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 254.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.61.

Shares of TT stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $197.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

