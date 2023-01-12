Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $101.79 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.