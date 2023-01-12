Conning Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $453.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.