APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of APA by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 165,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of APA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of APA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho lowered APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.59.

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

