AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

NYSE ABC opened at $165.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $127.94 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

