Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $86.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

