5,028 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.