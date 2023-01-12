5,028 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

