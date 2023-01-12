Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,365.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

