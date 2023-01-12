Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $342.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $541.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

